Buffalo Police investigate overnight shooting

A 35-year-old Buffalo man with a gunshot wound arrived shortly past midnight at Erie County Medical Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

A 35-year-old Buffalo man arrived in a civilian vehicle shortly past midnight on Sunday at Erie County Medical Center. He was treated for a gunshot wound, and police said the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

While a City of Buffalo spokesperson said police were unsure where exactly the shooting happened, detectives are looking in the vicinity of Northumberland Avenue, which is east of ECMC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other crime in the city, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.