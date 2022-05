One man was taken to ECMC for injuries that appear serious in nature, according to the police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is in the hospital with injuries that appear serious in nature after a shooting Friday night, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of East Delavan around 10 p.m. Friday night.

One male was struck by gunfire and taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.