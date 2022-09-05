Buffalo Police investigating early Monday morning fatal shooting on Glenwood Ave and Brooklyn St

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is dead following an early morning shooting in the city.
On Monday morning, Buffalo Police officers responded to the area around Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street for a report of a shooting. Police were called to scene around 2:20 a.m.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot while outside. The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was later declared dead.
The shooting appears to be targeted, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by texting or calling the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.