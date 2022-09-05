Buffalo Police investigating early Monday morning fatal shooting on Glenwood Ave and Brooklyn St

A 33-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC where he was declared dead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is dead following an early morning shooting in the city.

On Monday morning, Buffalo Police officers responded to the area around Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street for a report of a shooting. Police were called to scene around 2:20 a.m.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot while outside. The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance and was later declared dead.

The shooting appears to be targeted, according to police.