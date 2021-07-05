Buffalo Police investigating drive-by shooting at party on Northampton Street

Buffalo Police say a 39-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting late Sunday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Police say a 39-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Buffalo General in a personal vehicle just before midnight. He had been shot.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson says the victim told detectives that he was attending a party on Northampton Street when a vehicle drove by and fired a gun.

The 39-year-old man was initially listed in stable condition at the hospital.