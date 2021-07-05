Buffalo Police investigating drive-by shooting at party on Northampton Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Sunday night.
Police say a 39-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Buffalo General in a personal vehicle just before midnight. He had been shot.
A City of Buffalo spokesperson says the victim told detectives that he was attending a party on Northampton Street when a vehicle drove by and fired a gun.
The 39-year-old man was initially listed in stable condition at the hospital.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.