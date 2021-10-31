2 Buffalo men injured in Theodore Street shooting

Police say two men arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle early Sunday morning just after midnight. Both had been shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double shooting over the weekend.

Police say two men arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle early Sunday morning just after midnight. Both men had been shot.

According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Theodore Street, between Genesee Street and Block Street. Detectives say the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.

Both victims are said to be 21-years-old and from Buffalo. They're both currently listed in stable condition at ECMC.