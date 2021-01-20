Buffalo Police investigating double homicide on Krupp Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened Monday night on the city's East Side.
Officers were called to the first block of Krupp Street around 10:50 p.m. and discovered a male and female had been shot. Both were declared dead at the scene.
No further information has been provided at this time.
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.