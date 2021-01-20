Buffalo Police investigating double homicide on Krupp Street

Buffalo Police say a male and female were both shot and killed Monday night on the city's East Side.

Officers were called to the first block of Krupp Street around 10:50 p.m. and discovered a male and female had been shot. Both were declared dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.