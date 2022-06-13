Buffalo Police investigating deadly shooting on Navel Avenue

Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside a small gathering on the first block of Navel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside a small gathering on the first block of Navel Avenue. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 11:30 p.m.

According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, the 23-year-old was taken to ECMC by a personal vehicle where he later died.