Buffalo Police investigating deadly shooting on Navel Avenue

Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside a small gathering on the first block of Navel Avenue.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside a small gathering on the first block of Navel Avenue. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 11:30 p.m.

According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, the 23-year-old was taken to ECMC by a personal vehicle where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

