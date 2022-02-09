Buffalo Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday evening.
Police say a 27-year-old female pedestrian was walking across Bailey Avenue near Broadway around 7:15 p.m. when she was hit by a white SUV. The pedestrian was taken to ECMC by ambulance where she later died.
According to authorities, the driver of the SUV left the scene of the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.