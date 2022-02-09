Buffalo Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

Police say a 27-year-old female pedestrian was walking across Bailey Avenue near Broadway when she was hit by a white SUV.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Police say a 27-year-old female pedestrian was walking across Bailey Avenue near Broadway around 7:15 p.m. when she was hit by a white SUV. The pedestrian was taken to ECMC by ambulance where she later died.

According to authorities, the driver of the SUV left the scene of the accident.