Buffalo Police investigating damage to Sahlen Field turf

Buffalo Police say an unknown person or persons drove what appears to be a forklift onto the infield, causing about $20,000 in damage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they are investigating some damage done to Sahlen Field.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening that an unknown person or persons drove what appears to be a forklift onto the infield, which caused damage to the turf.

That turf was installed quite recently in preparation for the Toronto Blue Jays' arrival. The vandalism appears to be around $20,000, according to Buffalo Police.

2 On Your Side also reached out to the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday evening. A team spokesperson did not provide information and declined to comment about the incident.