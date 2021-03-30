Buffalo Police investigating C Street shooting

According to Buffalo Police, a man had been shot multiple times. His injuries are said to be serious in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night on the city's East Side.

Officers were called to the first block of C Street just after 8 p.m. Police say a man had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that are said to be serious in nature.

No further information has been provided at this time.