BUFFALO, NY - Police are investigating after a Buffalo man was shot on Blum Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Police say the 26-year-old man was shot during a fight just after 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Blum Avenue.

Someone drove him to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where an ambulance took him to ECMC.

Police say he is in stable condition.

The incident is now under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255

