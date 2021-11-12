Buffalo Police investigating Allentown shooting

A City of Buffalo spokesperson says police were called to the Jim's SteakOut restaurant at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a recent shooting in the city's Allentown neighborhood.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson says police were called to the Jim's SteakOut restaurant at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a man walked into the restaurant asking for assistance after being shot. People inside the restaurant then proceeded to call 911.

The man was later taken to ECMC by ambulance to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unclear at this time; however, police say the man currently remains at the hospital.

Detectives say the shooting did not happen inside Jim's SteakOut. Police are trying to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.