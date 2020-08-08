Buffalo Police investigating after teen was shot in leg overnight

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old from Cheektowaga was brought to ECMC in a civilian vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Buffalo Police.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson.

The individual has been treated and released from ECMC.

Detectives are investigating if the incident happened in the 400 block of Koons Avenue in the hours prior to the young man arriving at the hospital.