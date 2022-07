The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Edison Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a victim is a man in his 20s. He was taken to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.