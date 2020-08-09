Buffalo Police investigate two shootings

The first shooting happened just after 11pm Monday in the first block of Bickford Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating two separate shootings in the Queen City.

The first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday in the first block of Bickford Avenue.

Detectives say a male victim was shot while at a gathering. He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to ECMC by a civilian and is in stable condition.