Buffalo Police investigate two shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating two separate shootings in the Queen City.
The first shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday in the first block of Bickford Avenue.
Detectives say a male victim was shot while at a gathering. He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to ECMC by a civilian and is in stable condition.
The second shooting happened near Kensington Avenue and Godfrey Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a 16-year-old male arrived at ECMC with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released.