Buffalo Police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

A 40-year-old Buffalo woman was taken to ECMC where she is listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on South Division Street.

Officers responded to the call just around 7:30 p.m. On scene, detectives found a woman who was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle.

The 40-year-old Buffalo woman was transported by ambulance to ECMC where she's listed in stable condition.

Detectives are currently questioning individuals in connection with the incident.