Buffalo Police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

A 40-year-old Buffalo woman was taken to ECMC where she is listed in stable condition.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on South Division Street.

Officers responded to the call just around 7:30 p.m. On scene, detectives found a woman who was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. 

The 40-year-old Buffalo woman was transported by ambulance to ECMC where she's listed in stable condition. 

Detectives are currently questioning individuals in connection with the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

