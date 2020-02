BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police say the man was stabbed during a dispute just after 7 a.m. on Andover Avenue near Olympic Avenue.

The man was taken to ECMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

2 On Your Side will update this story once more information becomes available.

