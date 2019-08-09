A man was stabbed Saturday night at the South Buffalo Irish Festival in Cazenovia Park, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. at 1 Cazenovia Parkway, leaving one injured. Police say the man was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three men were arrested in connection to the stabbing, and they were all charged with assault.

Buffalo Police are investigating the incident. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate fatal stabbing on west side

RELATED: Jamestown Police: dead dog had multiple stab wounds

RELATED: Buffalo Police: arrest made in fatal stabbing on East Eagle Street