BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Westminster Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say a 39-year-old man was shot around 3 a.m., and his injuries appear to be serious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

