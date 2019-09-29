BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Westminster Avenue Sunday morning.
Police say a 39-year-old man was shot around 3 a.m., and his injuries appear to be serious in nature.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.
