Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Phyllis Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Phyllis Avenue.

Police were called to the first block of Phyllis Avenue just after 2am Tuesday.

Police found two people that were shot inside a vehicle.

The victims, a 23-year-old female and a 27-year-old male, both from Buffalo, were taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The female victim is listed in serious condition. The male victim is listed in stable condition.