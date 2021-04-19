Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Pansy Place

An 18-year-old Buffalo man is currently listed in serious condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating another shooting in the Queen City.

This one happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the first block of Pansy Place.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in an upper apartment who had been shot.

The 18-year-old Buffalo man was taken by ambulance to ECMC. He is currently listed in serious condition.

Buffalo Police also responded to another shooting shortly after this one.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Walden Avenue just after 1 a.m.

They say two people were shot during a large gathering. Both were taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The 20-year-old man was declared dead at the hospital. A 38-year-old woman from Buffalo was treated and released.