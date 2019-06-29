BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was taken to Erie County Medical Center after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Oakmont Avenue.

Police say the victim's injuries are serious in nature and that they are investigating.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Buffalo Police confidential tipline at 847-2255.

