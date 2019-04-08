BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the Buffalo Police Department, a man was shot on Norfolk Avenue near the Kensington Expressway on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m., and a man was taken to the Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. The man's identity is unknown at this time.

Buffalo Police are currently investigating the shooting. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

