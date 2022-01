The shooting happened around 5:30 on Hertel near Voorthees Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the foot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man was taken to ECMC after being shot Tuesday evening.

Police have the streets blocked off on Hertel from Voorthees to Starin Avenues as they investigate.