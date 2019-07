BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Department say a man was shot on the first block of Freund Street Monday evening around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to the Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have not identified him at this point.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.