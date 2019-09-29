BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting, which occurred Sunday morning on Buffalo's East Side.

Police say a 38-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the leg on French Street, between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street, around 12:40 a.m.

The man and was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department, or text the Confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

