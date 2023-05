Officers were called to the 100 block of Hudson Street for a report of shooting just after 5 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on Buffalo's West Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Hudson Street for a report of shooting just after 5 a.m.

Officers found a 36-year-old male inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he is currently in critical condition.