BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night on Ashley Street.

According to police, 25-year-old Matthew Hayes has been charged with assault.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man is currently in stable condition at the Erie County Medical Center.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate Arnold Street shooting

RELATED: Niagara Falls man shot, killed early Saturday morning

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigating shooting on West Side