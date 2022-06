Buffalo Police say a male arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle around 5:15 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occured in Buffalo Monday evening.

Police say a 35-year-old man arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle around 5:15 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound.

Detectives were investigating if the shooting happened in the vicinity of Walden Avenue and Harmonia Street.

The man is listed in stable condition at ECMC, according to police.