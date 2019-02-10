BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the same area where a vigil was scheduled for the victim of another crime.

Buffalo Police say a man was grazed by a bullet in the area of Norway Park near Best Street in the city of Buffalo. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The Buffalo Police Department is currently investigating a shooting and searching for the person responsible.

