BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting on the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Police were called to the first block of Letchworth Street just after 3:30pm Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

Police say a male was hit by gunfire. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The shooting happened not far from the Buffalo State College campus. School officials put this statement on their website:



Initial information indicates shooting may have been targeted. No connection or threat to the college. Buffalo Police and UPD remain on scene. Please continue to avoid area.



Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Buffalo State College

