BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting, which happened early Sunday morning on the city's East Side near the Broadway Market.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Buffalo was shot around 4:30 a.m. on Lombard Street near South Market Street.

The man was taken to ECMC. Police say his injuries appear serious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

