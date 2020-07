Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Niagara and Ontario streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that they say happened in the Riverside neighborhood.

A man with a gunshot wound arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a personal vehicle. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.