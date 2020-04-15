BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot Tuesday night in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the first block of Mariner Street.

Police say two Buffalo men, a 28-year-old and a 53-year-old, were engaged in a verbal dispute inside an apartment complex, and sometime during the dispute both men were shot.

Both men were taken to Erie County Medical Center and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police say the gun was recovered and they are not looking for suspects at this time.

RELATED: West Seneca man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate deadly shooting on Stockbridge Avenue

RELATED: State police investigating Sunday morning deadly shooting