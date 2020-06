A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Erie County Medical Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is expected to be okay after he was shot Sunday evening.

Buffalo Police said a man arrived in a personal vehicle at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at Erie County Medical Center.

They say the shooting happened in the area of Tower Street and Langfield Drive, near the Kensington Frederick Law Olmsted School.