BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night on Schuele Avenue, between East Delavan and Northland Avenues.

Police say a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound arrived around 11:30 p.m. at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle. He has been treated and released.