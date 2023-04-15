Buffalo Police investigating Oakmont Avenue shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot on the 200 block of Oakmont Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon near the Kensington Expressway.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the foot on the 200 block of Oakmont Avenue, south of the 33 and east of Bailey Avenue. Northeast District officers arrived on the scene shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a city spokesperson.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other incident, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.