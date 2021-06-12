Buffalo Police investigate Hertel Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Police say a 34-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle just after 4 a.m. He had been shot.
Detectives say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hertel Avenue, between Sterling Avenue and Admiral Road. A Buffalo Police spokesperson says detectives are investigating reports of a large fight in that area.
The shooting victim was initially said to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.