Buffalo Police investigate Hertel Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say a 34-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle just after 4 a.m. He had been shot.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hertel Avenue, between Sterling Avenue and Admiral Road. A Buffalo Police spokesperson says detectives are investigating reports of a large fight in that area.

The shooting victim was initially said to be in stable condition.