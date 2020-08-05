BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Genesee Street.

Police say a 44-year-man was shot in the leg at about 9:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Genesee Street, west of Jefferson Avenue.

The man is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

