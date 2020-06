36-year-old Buffalo man shot multiple times Friday night on Bickford Ave. and later died at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police continue to piece together the circumstances behind the shooting death of a 36-year-old city resident.

They say the victim was shot multiple times shortly after 10 PM Friday in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue.

The unidentified man was rushed to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.