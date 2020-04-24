BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning on Langmeyer Avenue, on the city's East Side.

A 22-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene, according to police. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m., north of East Delavan Avenue.

Buffalo detectives say the shooting appeared targeted in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

RELATED: Buffalo man charged with intimidating a witness

RELATED: Lockport man charged with fatal Easter shooting

RELATED: Buffalo Police charge 2 men in connection to shooting, robbery