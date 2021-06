Police say someone shot and killed a 25-year-old man while he was on a porch on Grider Street near the hospital just after 11pm Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating another deadly shooting, this one just steps away from ECMC.

Investigators have not released the man's name