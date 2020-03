BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a body found in a backyard on Garner Street.

Police say the victim is a male in his 20's. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.

