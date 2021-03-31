Buffalo Police cell block attendant charged in domestic violence incident while off-duty

Eric R. Pinkston, 27, of Buffalo was arraigned on one count of first degree reckless endangerment and one count of second degree reckless endangerment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An cell block attendant for the Buffalo Police Department is facing charges in connection with a domestic violence incident while off-duty.

Eric R. Pinkston, 27, of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree and one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Pinkston was involved in a verbal dispute March 30 with the victim at a home on Zelmer Street in Buffalo. Investigators say PInkston is accused of firing multiple shots from a legal handgun into the air outside the home. They also alleged that Pinkston returned inside the home and threatened the victim by pointing the gun at her.

Pinkston is scheduled to return to court on May 28 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance. If he is convicted of the charges, he could face up to seven years in prison.