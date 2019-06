BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police were called to the scene of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Southampton Street.

A man was shot and later taken to Erie County Medical Center with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police are investigating.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo Police say child abduction claim was a hoax

Toddler hospitalized after being scalded by hot water

Mayor Byron Brown addresses assault in Allentown