Buffalo Police: Bicyclist hit, killed by car on East Ferry Street

Buffalo Police say a female bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Friday night on Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night on the city's East Side.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. a Ford Taurus was driving eastbound on East Ferry Street, near Wohlers Avenue, when the vehicle hit a bicyclist who was in the road. The female bicyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the individual has not been released at this time. Police say they're still trying to identify the bicyclist.