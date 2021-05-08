x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

Buffalo Police: Bicyclist hit, killed by car on East Ferry Street

Buffalo Police say a female bicyclist was hit by a car and killed Friday night on Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night on the city's East Side.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. a Ford Taurus was driving eastbound on East Ferry Street, near Wohlers Avenue, when the vehicle hit a bicyclist who was in the road. The female bicyclist was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the individual has not been released at this time. Police say they're still trying to identify the bicyclist.

The 24-year-old driver of the Ford Taurus was arrested. According to police, Zaire Pittman of Tonawanda was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and "ability impaired by drugs."

Related Articles