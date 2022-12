A man was shot on the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night.

Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.