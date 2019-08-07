BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 56-year-old security guard was shot at a Burger King on Broadway on Sunday night, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say the man was shot in the leg outside the restaurant at Broadway and Woltz not far from the Broadway Market around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to ECMC where he's currently listed in fair condition.

On Monday morning, the Buffalo Police department tweeted that two suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting. No names were released.