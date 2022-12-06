Buffalo Police arrest suspect for multiple armed robberies

On Monday, the Buffalo Police Department arrested 37-year-old Eric Rodgers of Buffalo on charges for robbery in the first degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Buffalo Police Department arrested a suspect for multiple armed robberies that took place across the City of Buffalo. He is accused of taking thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes, and clothing.

Eric Rodgers, 37, of Buffalo was arrested on four charges of robbery in the first degree. Rodgers is also expected to be charged for an attempted robbery in Cheektowaga.

The armed robberies occurred on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Nov. 2 shortly before 6 am at the Sunoco on the 1200 block of E Lovejoy Street.

Thursday, Nov. 3 shortly before 9 pm at the Rite Aid on the 1000 block of Genesee Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly before 8 pm at the Rite Aid on the 2400 block of Bailey Avenue.

Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 1 pm at the Rite Aid on the 1600 block of Broadway Street.

Shortly before the robbery on Nov. 20 took place at the Rite Aid on Broadway, a robbery occurred at the Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

A search warrant was conducted on the first block of Olympic Avenue on Monday by the Buffalo Police SWAT. Police report that items related to the robberies were recovered. Rodgers was arrested without incident.