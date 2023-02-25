Buffalo Police announce arrest made following hit and run

The Buffalo Police Department made the arrest early Saturday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced that they have made an arrest in regards to a hit and run that happened early Saturday morning.

The event occurred at approximately 4:40am on the 1500 block of Broadway.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene leaving the person with serious injuries.

The car that fled the scene was later located by the Cheektowaga Police department and the driver was apprehended.

The suspect, 47 year old Rinaldo Pearson, has been charged with one count NYS VTL 1192-3, Driving While Intoxicated and one count NYS VTL 0600-2a, Leaving the Scene of an Accident With Injury.

Both violations are misdemeanors, and the Buffalo Police department will be furthering an investigation.